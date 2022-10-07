People make a whole lot of money out of sports memorabilia. Conversely, folks also lose a lot of money on them as well. This is exactly the case for a disgruntled New England Patriots fan who is now suing the team over a dilapidated Tom Brady-signed United States flag.

Daniel Vitale of Hampstead, New Hampshire is suing the Patriots for a whopping $1 million for the damage they supposedly caused to his Tom Brady memorabilia. Vitale loaned the Brady-signed flag to the team for display in the hall of fame at Gillette Stadium. When he got it back a few months later, there was a noticeable change in Brady’s signature in that it is no longer as clear as it was when Vitale loaned it to the Patriots.

Vitale alleges that the damages are worth up to $1 million on the flag that he bought as an investment back in 2020 (via Mark Pratt of Boston.com):

“I am a die-hard Patriots fan and have been for 40 years,” Vitale told The Associated Press by phone Thursday. “That flag was so significant to me because it was right after 9/11 and it was the last regular season game at Foxboro Stadium.”

Vitale also noted that he has tried to get in touch with the Patriots to settle this issue, but that they have not been responsive:

“I’ve tried to do everything I can to settle with these guys, but they don’t even want to talk to us,” Vitale said.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Patriots stated that they have no comment on the issue at this time.