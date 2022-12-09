By Conor Roche · 5 min read

FOXBOROUGH – Just like his head coach, Mac Jones remains optimistic about his team’s offense.

The New England Patriots’ quarterback is seeking “a strong finish” after it petered out in its final four regular season games before losing in the opening round of the playoffs. Unlike last season though, Jones and the Patriots are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. They sit at 6-6 entering their Monday night tilt against the Arizona Cardinals, and the offense is a big reason for the stepback from 2021 to this season.

In its first season after offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left for Las Vegas, New England’s offense ranks toward the bottom in several stats after ranking in the top 10 across the board last season. The Patriots are 24th in yards and 20th in scoring. If it seems like they can’t get a big play when it matters, well, then that’s a correct feeling because they rank 25th in third-down conversions and are tied for last in red zone efficiency.

Mac Jones seems to be the player possibly most affected by Matt Patricia’s new offense. He’s thrown for 1,963 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions in nine games with a passer rating of 87.0, which ranks 24th in the league.

It’s not just the passing game that’s struggled this season, too. Despite the emergence of second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots rank 25th in yards per carry. They’re also 25th in sack rate, too.

The Patriots offense set to the Benny Hill theme. pic.twitter.com/hFEdjTN3kR — David Wade (@davidwade) December 2, 2022

Jones was asked Thursday what he thought the Patriots’ offense did well. He didn’t really provide much of an answer, but believes the Patriots can continue to improve.

“I think we have guys that play together, which is important,” Mac Jones said. “We play for one another and when we do that and everyone does their job, we can do whatever we want. We got to be able to, like I always say, run whatever plays, whenever, however we want to run them.

“That’s the job as players. And we can do a better job of that, and we’re just striving for that every day in practices. Being able to run it when we want to run it, being able to play action when we want to play action, throw when we want to throw, just be able to dictate whatever we want to do on our terms. That’s important as an offense and obviously be aggressive and attack and score points. I think that’s what we need to improve on, and that comes with not focusing on scoring points.”

Jones just wants the Patriots’ offense to focus on one thing: producing good plays.

“You kind of have to say, ‘alright, this is the play,’ execute the play and don’t put a result on it, just do the best you can,” Jones said. “If I’m supposed to throw it here, throw it there as best I can and then eventually you have seven, eight plays, you get closer to the endzone and when you get down there it’s the same thing. A play is a play regardless of third down, red zone, doesn’t matter. That’s the biggest thing that we’re working on right now is when we put good plays on film, we score points. It’s all about producing good plays.”

Bill Belichick said multiple times earlier in the week that feels pretty good about the offensive system in place despite the struggles. Jones agreed with Belichick on Thursday, but realized they still have to put in the work in order for things to change.

“I think just continuing to work through the things that we want to get better at and then look at the things we didn’t do well and adjust those or move on from them and that’s what everybody’s doing at this point,” Mac Jones said. “It’s, take the things you do really well and continue to do them and then adjust and get better at the things that you might not do so well. I feel like we have a good energy, that’s important.

“Everybody is all in and that’s all you can ask for, and we got to go out there and produce. We’re going to prepare that way and do the best we can, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Mac Jones talks fighting for a playoff spot, importance of getting win vs. Cardinals #ForeverNE Presented by: @Hyundaipic.twitter.com/QTlpCdZQcN — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 8, 2022

Jones was asked to recall comments he made over the summer and at the start of the season if he felt that the offense was fixable. He still holds that belief as he realized the Patriots still have a chance to make the playoffs this season.

“At the end of the day, we are where we are,” Jones said. “Obviously, it’s kind of a new season here and it starts with this one with the Cardinals and that’s what we’re going to focus on. We’re in a good spot. We just got to go out there and compete and win, and that’s what it’s all about is whatever we got to do to figure out how to win. Practice that way, prepare that way and then obviously play that way. It’s all you can ask for is putting in the work, building a great game plan and going out there and executing it.

“Big challenge ahead of us and starts really today, and yesterday and obviously tomorrow will be a big day. Just stacking those days together and then eventually we’ll get the product.”

Following Monday’s game against the Cardinals, the Patriots will stay out west for their game against the Raiders in Las Vegas the following week. They close their season with three games against teams currently in the AFC playoff picture (Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills).