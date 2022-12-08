By Conor Roche · 3 min read

Despite all the evidence pointing to the contrary, Bill Belichick remains optimistic that the New England Patriots’ offense can and will improve.

The Patriots head coach said Tuesday “I feel good” about the team’s entire offensive process. Belichick was asked to elaborate more on that answer on Wednesday, but he didn’t really give much of an answer.

“Look, I’m not saying that we can’t improve in every area because we can. We’ll continue to try to do that,” Belichick said. “So that’s across the board; players, plays, coaches, decisions, etc. We’re always trying to improve all the time. We’ll continue to do that. So that’s where we are. That’s where we have been. That’s probably where we always will be. Just always trying to do a little bit better and try to find the best ways to be successful.”

When asked it there was anything specific that made him felt good, Belichick again evaded the answer.