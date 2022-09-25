The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game.

Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.

Jones was screaming in pain as he left the field and couldn’t put any weight on his left leg. He was later carried down the stairs behind the Patriots’ bench and into the locker room.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t have an update on Jones’ status following the game.

“No, just got in,” Belichick said.

Here's the Mac Jones injury… Didn't look good 😔 pic.twitter.com/pJZrF845Ax — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 25, 2022

It’s the second injury Jones has dealt with in the young season. He had back spasms following the Week 1 loss to the Dolphins but didn’t miss any practice or game time.

Jones had several highs and lows in Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Ravens. He ran for his first career NFL touchdown and had 321 passing yards plus 31 rushing yards. However, he threw three interceptions – including one in the end zone when the Patriots were in the red zone.