Jose Berrios has not had much to go his way in his ongoing run with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Berrios joined the Blue Jays ahead of the MLB trade deadline in the 2021 season after the Minnesota Twins shipped him off to Toronto. The right-hander emerged as a reliable starter for Toronto in the latter half of the 2021 campaign, logging a 3.58 ERA in 12 such starts.

It has gone downhill for Berrios since the start of the 2022 season. He posted a 5.23 ERA in 172.0 innings pitched with the AL East side last year and has opened up the 2023 regular season with a lowly 11.17 ERA in two starts. He is just coming off of a road start against the Los Angeles Angels where he allowed six runs in 4.0 innings pitched.

Pedro Martinez has kept a close watch on Berrios’ run with the Blue Jays.

Martinez, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Blue Jays’ home matchup against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, joined Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez in the booth during Sportsnet’s broadcast of the game. Martinez revealed that before the contest, he shared with Blue Jays manager John Schneider and bench coach Don Mattingly just what he has seen from Berrios “from the outside,” and he “offered” to simply help him out.

“I offered myself to kind of, during the offseason, if he was open to do whatever he wants to do,” Martinez said.

“I enjoy teaching, I enjoy passing the baton to the next guy. … He is full of talent.”

Berrios is slated to next pitch for Toronto in its upcoming home clash with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.