No team has had an answer for the Tampa Bay Rays over the early stages of the 2023 campaign.

The Rays extended their unbeaten streak in the season on Sunday, cruising to an 11-0 home win against the Oakland Athletics.

Tampa Bay opened up the scoring in the first inning of the contest, as Wander Franco slugged a 383-foot solo home run to provide the American League East side with a 1-0 lead. The Rays did not look back from there, as they went on to clinch a series sweep over Oakland.

The Rays now hold a 9-0 record on the season, and they sit comfortably atop the AL standings. They have also notched a run differential of +57. Overall, Kevin Cash’s squad became the first team since 1884 (the St. Louis Marrons with +78 and the New York Gothams with +63) to boast a run differential of more than 50 over its opening nine games of a season.

Tampa Bay has won each of its nine contests in the campaign by at least four runs, including back-to-back 11-0 victories over the Athletics.

The Rays will look to continue to make history in their upcoming four-game home series against the Boston Red Sox. They will then turn their attention to six straight road matchups, including a crucial series against the Toronto Blue Jays.