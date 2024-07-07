Deal-making in the NBA between the end of the NBA Finals and the league's July 6 moratorium is built on trust. Nothing becomes official until NBA HQ opens back up for business and processes the transactions. Seemingly everything is on the table for a few weeks but options start disappearing once those handshake agreements are set in stone. The New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Ingram are learning this lesson in real-time with only a few trade destinations remaining as realistic possibilities.

The Pelicans dodging luxury tax lines complicates the deal slightly as it needs to line up relatively closely financially. Finding Ingram's next destination became far more difficult following the Paul George, Bam Adebayo, Nic Claxton, and DeMar DeRozan deals, however. Patrick Williams, Pascal Siakam, and O.G. Anunoby earning contracts early in free agency did not help much either.

Perhaps the creative Pelicans and Ingram compromise on a contract and see where things stand at the trade deadline. A month ago, Ingram's market was ‘mild' at best, but New Orleans has seen an uptick in interest lately. EVP David Griffin and GM Bryson Graham have also been trying to pry away a few All-Stars as well.

So which teams will meet at this particular crossroads and what will be the toll paid to complete a deal?

Pelicans looking at Lauri Markkanen

The Pelicans have put in calls to the Utah Jazz regarding Lauri Markkanen, Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto reports. The problem is making the money and draft compensation work. Utah wants a Miles Bridges level haul for their All-Star even though Ingram might be the better player.

Markkanen ($18 million) makes half of what Ingram ($36 million) could on the cap sheet. The Jazz will have little use for power forward John Collins ($26 million) or combo guard Collin Sexton ($18 million) if they lean into a full-on rebuild. A third team will possibly need to get involved, but getting Markkanen, Collins, or Walker Kessler out of Utah would be a big return for Ingram and no more than three future first-round picks.

Dealing with DeAndre Ayton

The Pelicans have to be looking at starting big men as a returning piece for Ingram. Yves Missi will not be ready to contribute big minutes every night. Going after DeAndre Ayton gets New Orleans a 25-year-old big man with NBA Finals experience. His contract has two years remaining at around $35 million. That gives Griffin's front office plenty of time to evaluate Ayton's fit in the locker room and recoup assets if necessary. It also makes the money-matching issues nonexistent in this straightforward deal.

Willie Green and Ayton have worked together before years ago with the Phoenix Suns. That negates some of the downside to a gamble that could pay off big time in postseason wins. Either way, Ayton's expiring deal will be a positive next year but especially so if the former first-overall pick (2018) has a reputation-redeeming type of season next to Zion Williamson.

Keep calling about KAT

The Minnesota Timberwolves should be commended for going all-in to acquire Rudy Gobert. Unfortunately, an Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns-led offense still flamed out before reaching the NBA Finals. Now Minnesota has to deal with its ownership issues, luxury tax implications under the new CBA, and an improved Western Conference all in one summer.

Towns, Gobert, Edwards, and Jaden McDaniels are due to earn almost $160 million for the 2024-25 season. The first luxury tax apron is around $178 million. Like Ingram's lack of three-point shooting despite all encouragement, something has got to give eventually. The Pelicans might as well cash in Ingram for an All-NBA caliber center who is possibly the best-shooting big man in NBA history. It's a roster-balancing move that gives the team plenty of mismatch-creating rotations.

Cavaliers can't stick with status quo

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Pelicans have been circling around the same trade ideas due to headaches created by similar roster redundancies. New Orleans has to break up the two-point shot diet dependent Ingram and Williamson. Cleveland has to unclog the lane for Donovan Mitchell, which means splitting up Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

The Pelicans need a starting center and the Cavaliers are seeking another scoring threat to help keep Mitchell's regular season miles down. Allen and new Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson have a positive history. Allen and the Cavaliers have a rocky relationship following some postseason leaks concerning his toughness.

Allen averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game last year. Allen also missed NBA Playoffs games which drew the ire of teammates. This will be a tough call but neither team can afford to stick with the status quo.