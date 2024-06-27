The 2024 NBA Draft's first round is in the books. Thirty incoming rookies are waking up knowing they will be leading a team during NBA Summer League action. Another 28 will be called upon but the New Orleans Pelicans will likely leave Brooklyn with only one new roster addition. GM Bryson Graham's first selection with the new title was Baylor's Yves Missi.

The Pelicans got a grade to match the selection from local media insiders and social media's loudest critics. Missi's warning signs looked a lot like the Jaxson Hayes experience but with worse shooting percentages and a better defensive attitude going by the post-draft press conference.

Graham gave a good rundown of the team's reasoning after the call went into Adam Siver's office.

“I went to Baylor and Yves really stood out,” shared Graham. “There was not a lot of information about him out at the time. He'd played at the Nike Hoops Summit. I wouldn't say he was just a guy but he showed a ton of potential and had really, really really progressed by the time I saw him again in October. I came back and told (EVP David Griffin) this kid is going to be a first-round pick.”

Griffin admitted the basic stats would not be impressive to some, but it is hard to overlook that the raw 19-year-old talent was merely mediocre in the biggest college moments. Missi never seemed to catch up to the learning curve in what was originally planned as a redshirt season.

Top-25 teams gave Yves Missi fits

Baylor played a fairly challenging schedule that put Missi up against other NBA-caliber talent consistently. A week in mid-December is one to forget, however, unless Missi can put the highlights from two losses together.

Missi led the Bears as the top scorer and top rebounder on the team against Michigan State (Dec. 16). The problem was Baylor barely scored any in an 88-64 loss to Tom Izzo's well-prepared Spartans. He started the game but finished with 11 points, three rebounds, two turnovers, one steal, and four personal fouls.

Credit to Missi for providing 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 78-70 loss to Duke (Dec. 20) a few days later. He had eight offensive rebounds and five blocks versus the Blue Devils but was outplayed by Kyle Filipowski. Don't forget to mention the one rebound, one turnover, and three fouls against 18th-ranked BYU (Jan. 9). Missi had no points, assists, steals, blocks, offensive rebounds, or made shots in 24 minutes. Cincinnati chased Missi off the court with only four points and three fouls (12 minutes) in the next game.

Rivalry games against Big 12's top teams

The non-conference schedule can be used to learn nuances. Rivalry games are a different kind of proving ground. BYU kept Missi from making a big difference in another win over Baylor on Feb. 20. Iowa State (12th) was the next ranked opponent on the schedule and the Cyclones had no problem making Missi miserable. He had six points on five shots in 20 minutes. The four blocks helped secure the win but the four fouls were frustrating.

Missi did bounce back with 17 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block, one steal, and only one turnover in a big win over Texas Tech. Seven points came from eight free throws, which was encouraging since Missi had avoided contact earlier in the year. Those lessons did not seem to stick for the rest of the season. He attempted seven free throws or more in just one game the rest of his college career.

Points were not a problem to end Missi's time in Waco. He scored in the double digits nine times in 11 games between Jan. 27 and March 2, 2024, mostly against the Big 12's also-rans. Iowa State and Houston held Missi to a combined eight points, seven fouls, and five turnovers in 53 total minutes. Baylor lost both of those home games against Big 12 rivals.

March Madness blocked from memory

Every NBA prospect has to pay their dues in the one-and-done era. Some opt for alternative routes but the allure of March Madness and the college experience is undeniable. Scouts prefer the NCAA route for many reasons starting with travel and ending with easier-to-gauge playing fields. Conference play counts for a lot, sure. Still, the intensity, media coverage, and pressure of March Madness mimic NBA playoff games. How prospects perform in this spotlight can significantly impact their draft stock.

A first-round matchup versus 14th-seeded Colgate was a great opportunity to dominate to start one of the most watched events in sports. Baylor won comfortably but Missi finished with nine points, three rebounds, one assist, no blocks or steals, and three turnovers in 16 minutes. The tallest player on the court missed every shot attempted outside of the restricted area. Both bricked jumpers came with at least one foot in the paint.

Clemson (6) kept Baylor (3) from sniffing the second weekend of the tournament. Missi might as well have been a field mouse he was so quiet on the court. He made a single shot (1-4) scoring two points, grabbing four rebounds, blocking one shot, and committing two fouls and two turnovers.

Iconic March Madness moments become part of basketball lore. A buzzer-beater or clutch performance can leave a lasting impression on scouts, fans, and decision-makers. Missi missed out on an opportunity to possibly jump into lottery consideration last spring. The next best chance to give Pelicans fans a different impression comes during Summer League play. There is a lot of catching up to do for the rookie before the July 14 Las Vegas runs start.