The NBA's wheeling and dealing season has been heating up for a while but now everything can be officially filed with the league. Some negotiations are expanding while others are being wrapped up quickly now that the July 6 moratorium has been lifted. The New Orleans Pelicans are in the middle of the action on several fronts and have seemingly squeezed the last bit of value out of Jonas Valanciunas.

The Pelicans were facing tax issues in the wake of acquiring Dejounte Murray. New Orleans nabbing Yves Missi with the 21st overall pick was just one of many signs Valanciunas would be leaving town. The Lithuanian putting his house on the market, and selling quickly, was another signal the Pelicans would need at least one new frontcourt piece.

Now the team has made the official announcement. They have acquired a protected 2027 second-round pick from the Washington Wizards in exchange for center Jonas Valančiūnas as part of a sign-and-trade agreement between the two teams. New Orleans has also created a very useful Traded Player Exception worth $9.9 million.

New Orleans only receives that 2027 second-rounder if it falls after the 50th pick. The $9.9 million TPE is far more valuable as it would allow the Pelicans to absorb a salary up to that value without sending out anyone in return. It is a mechanism that makes finding a replacement center far easier if Brandon Ingram's ‘mild' trade market fails to produce a decent offer.

Pelicans have options with Traded Player Exception

The Pelicans saw the writing on the wall for months. Still, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin showed Valanciunas respect in a thank you note released once the deal was official.

“In addition to being an extremely valuable member of our starting lineup in multiple playoff runs, Jonas distinguished himself as a consummate teammate and professional,” Griffin said. “He and his family will be missed. We wish him nothing but success as he continues his career.”

The seven-foot, 265-pound Lithuanian appeared in 235 games with the Pelicans over the last three seasons. Valanciuncas started every single contest while averaging 14.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 26.1 minutes per game. The Pelicans got 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 23.5 minutes per game from Valanciunas last season but those are still big shoes to fill.

New Orleans needs a starting center now but has up to a full year to use the $9.9 million Traded Player Exception. Unfortunately, the big market market is drying up quickly. The Pelicans even did a sign-and-trade to send Cody Zeller to the Atlanta Hawks. Sending Zeller out does signal the Pelicans do have something lined up, but what?

Jock Landale ($8M) and Kevon Looney ($8M) are the only two obvious targets for the new $9.9 million TPE. Nick Richards ($5M) and Walker Kessler ($2.9M) could be acquired using alternative methods, like a $5.3 million TPE created in the Kira Lewis Jr. deal. Everyone else is either too expensive or not quite up to the standard the Pelicans need to make another NBA Playoffs run.