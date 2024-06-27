The 2024 NBA Draft class was largely derided as weak and lacking top-end talent for years. The hype usually picks up considerably in the last 48 hours before the first name is called and front offices always find a way to spin their selection as a franchise positive once the festivities are over. The New Orleans Pelicans are no different when it comes to Yves Missi.

The 6-foot-11 big man center from Cameroon made waves during his freshman season with the Baylor Bears. He made the Big 12 All-Defense and All-Freshman teams after enrolling expecting to endure a redshirt season. Still, this is a bet on raw talent that brought skeptical looks upon the Pelicans.

EVP David Griffin is not worried after Missi's pre-draft workout in the Crescent City.

“The things that he did in our building – physically and athletically – we’ve never had a player his size do anything even remotely alike,” shared Griffin.

Athletic gifts are just one reason the Pelicans expect Missi to pan out by year three in their system.

Offensive rebounds bring Pelicans easy rewards

Offensive rebounding can pay off in a big way for teams on the fringes of top-six contention. Avoiding the Play-In Tournament can come down to a few easy buckets swinging a middle-of-the-year, dregs-of-the-season game between October and March. Missi usually makes the best of those opportunities, which should alleviate some dirty-work offensive burdens from Zion Williamson's shoulders.

Missi thrived when capitalizing on offensive rebounds and cuts around the basket. His 14.4% offensive rebounding rate ranked 32nd in the nation. Missi's 76 dunk attempts were the 8th most in the NCAA last season. The finishing ability when attacking the rim will be a threat next season in spurts. The promising near 7-footer can capitalize on pick-and-roll situations with the right lead guard.

Finding the right person to initiate the offense will determine how much Missi can develop over the next three years. While he lacks shooting and passing skills, Missi's face-up offense hints at some untapped potential. With development, he could become a reliable offensive contributor even without a three-point shot.

Herb Jones finally has help

Nabbing Yves Missi adds another weapon to Willie Green's defense-first battle plans. NBA First-Team All-Defense dynamo Herb Jones can only do so much, especially if Dyson Daniels is not knocking down shots. Now ‘Not on Herb' might actually ‘Have Some Help' on the low block. Becoming an above-average defender is Missi's best pathway to a long career. It's also a big short-term need for the Pelicans next season.

Missi provides the interior defense that should allow Jones to jump every passing lane while jostling on the perimeter. The Big Man from Baylor also gives Green a far more agile option when the Pelicans want to switch instead of drop to defend pick-and-roll actions. Baylor used a switch-heavy scheme last season so at least Missi will not be dealing with completely new concepts in New Orleans.

The only question is how long Missi can hold up. The front office is already throwing out Dereck Lively II comparisons for what those projections are worth.

Missi’s shot-blocking ability (1.5 blocks per game at Baylor) adds a defensive anchor. His 7-foot-2 wingspan will alter shots near the rim and lead to run-out opportunities following rebounds. Missi protected the rim effectively with a 7.1% block rate while never fouling out of a game. Just having someone of Missi's size available to support the Not on Herb Defensive Player of the Year campaign is a boost to the locker room.

Missi has lots of room on the learning curve

Missi has only been playing organized basketball for around three years. He could be twice as good three years from now, right? That's the line the Pelicans are going with now that Missi is planning a move to the Big Easy.

The measurables are impressive. At almost seven feet tall with a longer wingspan, Missi is a can't-miss prospect when going by the eye test. The high-level character traits are what inspire the front office the most though, according to Griffin.

“When you've got his work-rate, his human character and his intelligence, there is something on the end that's gonna be really special,” boasted Griffin. “That's what we want in our building. We've gotta have people that are committed to what we're doing, and Yves is committed.”