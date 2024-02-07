The Pelicans are keeping their plans for Karlo Matkovic close to the vest with the NBA Trade Deadline looming.

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching. Once it passes, adding talent ahead of the playoffs becomes difficult. However, the New Orleans Pelicans may have an ace up their sleeve.

While the Pelicans are keeping their Karlo Matkovic plans close to the vest, the Slovenian big man has already seen spotted around Crescent City alongside New Orleans personnel. Matkovic's departure from Cedevita Olimpia Ljubljana was announced on Jan. 4, via Basket News.

The Pelicans are mulling their possibilities with a few assets that have a bit of variance in perceived value. Matkovic is more of a known commodity than future draft selections yet to be named but his limited time playing at Summer League was a setback in the learning process.

Still, several league sources have relayed the same message: Matkovic has stepped up his game this year and even made another noticeable developmental leap over the last two months.

The organization is excited to get the 22-year-old onto an NBA court to start learning the nuances of the NBA game. There seems to be a real plan in place, not just a scheduled cup of coffee and a trip to the G-League for a few weeks.

The front office stressed the importance of bringing in high-character players and Cedevita Olimpija director Davor Užbinec says that's exactly what the Pelicans will get in the big man, via Euro Hoops.

“(Matkovic) joined eight years ago and in all these seasons we have followed his development with enthusiasm,” Uzbinec said. “We are proud that in the current season, he has developed into a true anchor of our game who is dominant not only in the regional league but also in the European Cup.”

“His departure is proof that hard and long-term work can go a long way,” Uzbinec continued. “We are aware that we are losing one of the most important members of our team, but at the same time we are extremely happy for him and his family.”

Pelicans have flexible payment plans with Matkovic

The 52nd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has not yet signed an NBA contract so New Orleans has a few options when it comes to adding him to the roster. The Pelicans are currently $2.6 million below the luxury tax but have only one roster spot currently open. They also have a piece of the Non-Taxpayer MLE remaining if they want to forgo using the new second-round draftee exception to ink Matkovic up for three or four years.

Regardless of which contract mechanism is used, the Pelicans cannot let Matkovic's value die on the vine. A trade of his rights for a future second-rounder at least recoups an asset if there is simply no room for his talents on the bench. It's doubtful this methodical front office would map out plans that led to a roster roadblock like that though.

Signing Matkovic to a two-way contract limits the possibilities. The Pelicans already have Matt Ryan, Dereon Seabron, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl occupying the three two-way spots. Someone would have to be dropped, or promoted to a full NBA contract making them eligible for the NBA Playoffs. Ryan seems like the safest bet; Matkovic would be a long shot at best, though that's not to suggest the talent is lacking, just more time.

Matkovic has been a standout player for Cedevita, averaging 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and a league-leading 2.1 blocks per game in the EuroCup. In this year’s ABA League, he was posting 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per night. He was the lone bright spot for Cedevita in European competition as they are 1-16 with one more game remaining in the EuroCup regular season.

No matter where he winds up, this is a fresh start for Matkovic. His first foray into NBA Summer League action was cut short due to a hand injury requiring stitches. The second trip to Las Vegas was a bit hit-and-miss production-wise but there were encouraging stretches of play.

NBA decision-makers just need to see more. The Croatian may not log a minute with the Pelicans but completing a deal after the trade deadline still allows Matkovic over a dozen games with Birmingham Squadron.

It's up to Matkovic to show out wherever he suits up. That plus a good summer would go a long way to ensure he's in the NBA for the long haul. If not, the Pelicans can at least say they satisfied their curiosity with another second-round flier on international talent. Remember, Didi Louzada's rights were dealt away when acquiring CJ McCollum.

Those types of gambles are worth it at low stakes. New Orleans has another former second-round pick, EJ Liddell, marinating in the developmental leagues. There is still hope the Pelicans have hit it big with a low-cost reserve rim protector in Matkovic. They'll just have to see how he adjusts.