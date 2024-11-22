The New Orleans Pelicans are set to host the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. The Pelicans have unfortunately dealt with no shortage of injury trouble throughout the 2024-25 NBA season. The Warriors have some injury concerns of their own, but New Orleans' injury situation is disastrous at the moment. Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are among the Pelicans dealing with injuries heading into Friday's NBA Cup game.

Ingram is battling a left ankle sprain. McCollum is dealing with a right adductor strain. New Orleans is looking to upset the Warriors, so Ingram and McCollum's final injury statuses will certainly be of the utmost importance.

So are Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum's injury statuses for Warriors-Pelicans game

Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable and CJ McCollum is listed as doubtful, per the NBA injury report.

Ingram is averaging 23.2 points per game on 46.6 percent field goal and 37 percent three-point shooting so far in the 2024-25 campaign. He is recording averages of 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 0.9 steals per outing as well. Ingram has played in 15 of the Pelicans' 16 games up to this point in the season.

McCollum, meanwhile, has played in only four games this season. The veteran guard is averaging 18.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game during that span. McCollum is also shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The Pelicans feature a competitive roster. Injuries have been problematic for the team without question, however. At just 4-12, New Orleans is in a difficult position. They can still realistically make a postseason run if they can get healthy, though.

As for the question of if Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is currently uncertain.