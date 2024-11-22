Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night in an NBA Cup game. Curry, though, is dealing with an injury.

The Warriors will enter Friday's game with an 11-3 record. New Orleans holds a 4-12 record. The Pelicans' roster has been decimated by injuries throughout the 2024-25 season. When healthy, New Orleans features playoff potential. Their lackluster record is a result of all of the injuries, however.

As for Golden State, there were serious questions about the team heading into the new campaign. Klay Thompson had joined the Dallas Mavericks during the offseason and the Warriors were fresh off a disappointing 2023-24 season. Yet, this Warriors team has exceeded expectations up to this point.

Curry has unquestionably been crucial to the team's success. So is Stephen Curry playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

Stephen Curry's injury status vs. Pelicans

Curry is listed as probable on the NBA injury report due to left knee bursitis. The Warriors star has battled injury trouble this year, but he has still managed to play in 11 of the Warriors' 14 games.

At 35 years old, Curry has continued to play at a high level. He is averaging 23 points per game on 49.1 percent field goal and 44.1 percent three-point shooting. Curry's shooting efficiency has been remarkable once again in 2024-25.

The Warriors guard is averaging 6.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per outing as well. His scoring receives most of the attention, but Curry is capable of helping out in multiple facets of the game.

Golden State holds the record advantage heading into Friday's game. Earning victories on the road is never a simple task, though. Curry's final injury status will obviously be important in determining the outcome of the game.

For now, the answer to whether or not Stephen Curry is playing tonight vs. the Pelicans is probably.