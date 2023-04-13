Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is locked in. If his performance against the New Orleans Pelicans in the Play-In on Wednesday is not enough proof, then look no further than his first tweet after the game.

After the Thunder edged the Pelicans 123-118 to set up a do-or-die battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the eighth seed in the West, Giddey quickly took to Twitter to share to the fans his current mindset. He kept his message simple, writing “survive and advance.”

survive and advance. — josh giddey (@joshgiddey) April 13, 2023

That is exactly what the Thunder did against the Pelicans to move on to the next round. And clearly, Josh Giddey has the same mindset as they now shift their focus on the Timberwolves.

Giddey was undoubtedly the best player for Oklahoma City on Wednesday night. He finished with a near triple-double of 31 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists to help the Thunder counter the big game from Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones.

While Giddey almost lost his temper in the game when Josh Richardson hit him with a low-blow, he was able to maintain his composure and he didn’t let the incident get into his head. That’s how locked in the Aussie guard is in hopes of leading OKC to the playoffs.

Beating the Timberwolves certainly won’t be easy for Oklahoma City, especially with Minnesota set to get back the suspended Rudy Gobert in the middle. However, after what Giddey and the rest of the team showed against the Pelicans, there’s plenty of reasons to believe they can pull off another upset.