New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram got real when talking about his missed game-winner against the Timberwolves

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-120 on Saturday night, but they almost pulled off a miracle.

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points before fouling out with 10 seconds left while guarding Brandon Ingram along the perimeter. But Ingram missed one of his two free throws, allowing Towns to put Minnesota in front.

The Pelicans still had a shot to win it as time ran out, but Ingram, who had a game-high-30 points, missed a mid-range jumper. That capped a difficult closing stretch for the Pelicans star, who made just one shot and turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Ingram broke down his potential game-winner, according to Will Guillory of The Athletic:

“That was the look I wanted. It felt good. It just was a little short. I'd take that shot again. Maybe less dribbles. But I'd take that shot again.”

Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson missed the game due to a rest day, as New Orleans was on the second game of a back-to-back.

The Pelicans also were without CJ McCollum for a seventh straight game as the high-scoring veteran shooting guard continues to recover from a partially collapsed lung.

Despite missing the two offensive pillars, New Orleans still led for much of the first half by as many as 15 points. Minnesota closed the gap when Towns got into the groove, scoring 10 points in just moreover four minutes on a pair of mid-range fades, a short hook and a pair of layups.

Up next – The Pelicans take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday.