We're back for yet another prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of NBA action as we'll see two of the youngest and most exciting teams square off. Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) will take on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6). You won't want to miss this matchup! Check out our NBA odds series for our Timberwolves-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently first in their division and they're establishing themselves as one of the best teams in the West early on. Anthony Edwards is emerging as an MVP candidate and they just got finished with a seven-game winning streak to start the month of November. They lost their last time out against the Suns, but will look to bounce back as road favorites in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently third in their division and hanging right at .500 to start the season. They're coming into this game off back-to-back solid wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets. Zion Williamson had a breakout performance this season in their last game and led the team with 26 points. Look for him to show up in another primetime spot against the Timberwolves.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Pelicans Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -6.5 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 220.5 (-108)

Under: 220.5 (-112)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Minnesota Timberwolves are playing winning basketball and if they can sustain this kind of pace, will become a serious problem for other contenders in the West. Anthony Edwards continues to improve with each passing game and his potential has drawn comparisons to the likes of Michael Jordan by several analysts around the NBA. Rudy Gobert is proving to be a massive addition for them both on the defensive end and on the glass, while Karl-Anthony Towns is finally able to focus on his versatile scoring game. If the Timberwolves can manage this chemistry throughout the season, expect them to make a deep run into the playoffs.

To cover this spread as favorites, the Timberwolves will have to slow the game down and work their half-court offense. The Pelicans have seen their best success when running out in transition and finding Williamson or CJ McCollum on the fast break. The Timberwolves should look to anchor Gobert and Towns in their half-court set where they can have a stern advantage with the two of them in the paint. Anthony Edwards is capable of scoring at-will and bringing them right back into a game, so expect him to have the ball in his hands if the Pelicans jump out to a lead at any point.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans played their best game of the season last night and they handled the defending NBA Champions in front of their home crowd. Zion Williamson was a factor immediately and had 21 of his 26 points in the first half of the game. He also added six assists and two blocks to his total as he became the main catalyst for them on both ends of the floor. Williamson's performance opened the floor for Brandon Ingram to exploit his mismatch as he added 21 points of his own. It's clear their success starts with Zion and if he's able to draw attention to himself from opposing defenses, it'll create countless opportunities for their other All-Star scorers.

Jonus Valanciunas was exceptional in their last game with 22 points and eight rebounds and he'll have to have a similar outing in this one. Valanciunas will have his hands full down-low against the tandem of Gobert and Towns, but he's proven to be a solid defender this year and provides a stern physical presence for them in the paint. If Brandon Ingram can help in the paint and turn rebounds into transition opportunities, the Pelicans could stand a chance to run themselves to a lead in this game.

Final Timberwolves-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

This is going to be one of the more exciting matchups of the day and we should see both teams in solid rhythms on offense to start this game. Both teams are solid on the defensive end, so expect the game to slow down as both teams dig their heels into the paint.

The Timberwolves are the slightly better team here and covering this short spread could be a tall task. However, they have a big advantage down-low and there's not a single player on the Pelicans that can stop Anthony Edwards from getting the buckets he wants. For our prediction, let's take the Minnesota Timberwolves to keep rolling and get this win on the road.

Final Timberwolves-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves (-255)