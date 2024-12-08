New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is out “indefinitely” due to an ankle injury he sustained in New Orleans' 119-109 loss Saturday to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram has suffered a significant low left ankle sprain and is sidelined indefinitely, sources tell ESPN. Another significant injury blow to the Pelicans season,” NBA insider Shams Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Pelicans have been ravaged with injuries this season; in addition to Ingram, Zion Williamson and Jose Alvarado are both out with hamstring injuries, Jordan Hawkins is missing due to a back ailment, and Dejounte Murray, the team's offseason acquisition, missed 17 games before returning a week and a half ago.

In large part due to the injuries, the Pelicans are among the worst teams in the NBA this season. After last night's loss to the Thunder, New Orleans is currently 5-19, the worst mark in the Western Conference and the second-worst in the NBA, only better than the 3-18 Washington Wizards. The Pelicans are averaging the fewest points per game in the league (104.5) and are 22nd in points allowed per game (116.5).

Ingram, who had been one of the few healthy starters for the Pelicans, is in the last year of his current deal and has been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the past several months. How this injury could affect a potential move to another team remains to be seen.

Before exiting Saturday's game, Ingram was averaging 23.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 46.8% from the field, 37.2% on threes, and 84.9% from the free-throw line.

The Pelicans and Ingram could not come to an extension over the offseason, leaving the ninth-year player without a deal past this season, during which he is earning $36 million. Ingram, a former No. 2 overall draft pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016, signed a five-year, $158 million contract with the Pelicans back in November 2020.