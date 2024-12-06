Brandon Ingram's days as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans are clearly numbered. Ingram was among the most prominent players available on the trade block this past offseason amid the Pelicans' refusal to give the 27-year-old a contract extension. And he only served to add more fuel to the fire after changing representations, joining Klutch Sports ahead of what will be a pivotal crossroads for his career.

It's likelier than ever that the Pelicans trade Ingram away especially amid their horrid start to the 2024-25 season. At the time of writing, New Orleans has a 4-18 record, which is good for the worst in the Western Conference and the second-worst record in the entire league, only being better than the Washington Wizards.

With all that said, here are the best trade fits for Ingram, irrespective of whatever assets the prospective trade partners may have to offer.

5. Houston Rockets

For much of the 2024 offseason, there was much anticipation over what the Houston Rockets were going to do. They were clearly positioning themselves for a potential blockbuster trade — with Brandon Ingram's name standing out as a potential target.

The Rockets have a ton of promising young players as well as tradeable contracts that they can package for a disgruntled star. But at this point, they may not want to rock the boat amid their strong start to the 2024-25 season. Ingram can definitely help their inconsistent offense, but will he be worth the cost it will take for Houston to bring them in? Is he also the needle-mover that the team needs to take the next step? All signs point to this not being the case.

4. Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have not yet played at a level that would have fans thinking that they're in contention to win a championship this season. They have an 11-8 record heading into their Thursday night matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it's apparent that they're going to need a bit more juice and depth if they were to maximize Nikola Jokic and his excellent play.

Brandon Ingram may not be the most seamless fit in the Nuggets' system, and he doesn't exactly address their need for outside shooting. Michael Porter Jr. would have to go in any trade that would net them Ingram, and Porter is their best sniper. That may be a no-go as far as prospective trades go.

But the Nuggets need someone to commandeer the offense whenever Jokic sits. Porter has shown that he cannot be that guy. Meanwhile, Ingram has the ballhandling and off-the-bounce creation to prop up the Nuggets and not have to let Michael Malone resort to prayer whenever Jokic rests.

3. Golden State Warriors

It has been a steep fall-off for the Golden State Warriors; losers of five straight, they have dropped all the way to seventh in the West standings. They may have to explore the trade market in search for a remedy to their current ills, and perhaps their search could lead them all the way to a potential trade for Brandon Ingram.

But any Ingram trade will have to revolve around Andrew Wiggins, as the Warriors will have to package up to four players to build a trade offer for the Pelicans without having to include Wiggins or Draymond Green. This seems to be a non-starter for the Warriors. Ingram isn't the best fit in their motion-based offense anyway, but the sheer upgrade in talent, as well as the addition of another dimension (a huge wing who can create his own shot from all three levels) could be useful for a Dubs team in dire need of reinforcements.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will want to believe that they have already reached the lowest point of their season when they received a 41-point drubbing at the hands of the Miami Heat. But that isn't guaranteed. Given how terrible the vibes surrounding the team are, the Lakers will want to swing a trade or two to rescue their season now that it has become abundantly clear that their roster as presently constructed won't be going very far.

The fit among Ingram, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis may not be the most ideal, but the Lakers badly need another All-Star on the team to turn things around. And given the Klutch connection, a return to Hollywood may be in the cards for the 27-year-old.

1. Miami Heat

If there's a team that's in dire need of an infusion of All-Star talent to give them new life, it's the Heat. The Heat seem to be stagnating, with Bam Adebayo struggling offensively, Jimmy Butler getting old, and Tyler Herro having to carry the team's offense on his back. Brandon Ingram would be a godsend, as the famed Heat Culture could even help unlock a higher level from the 27-year-old.

The Heat may not have the assets to take the lead in the Ingram sweepstakes. Their draft capital is extremely limited, and they don't have much in the way of blue-chip prospects. Jaime Jaquez Jr. could be a piece that the Pelicans target in a prospective deal. But in terms of fit and need, Miami ranks as the best destination for the former All-Star forward.