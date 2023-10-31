New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram did not play against the Golden State Warriors on Monday due to a knee injury. Pelicans head coach Willie Green expects team physicians to give an update on Ingram's situation tomorrow, per The Athletic's Will Guillory.

“Willie Green says Brandon Ingram started feeling discomfort in his knee today. Says there won't be an update until tomorrow,” Guillory tweeted on Monday.

#Pelicans F Brandon Ingram is dealing with right knee soreness and has been listed as OUT for tonight’s matchup against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/5hLLVslAaP — The Kneaux (@beinthekneaux) October 30, 2023

Injuries have plagued Brandon Ingram since his playing days with the Los Angeles Lakers in from 2016 to 2019. Ingram was part of the massive eight–player trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers on July 6, 2019.

Brandon Ingram has become one of the NBA's premier scorers since he wound up in the Big Easy that year. He has never scored fewer than 22.7 points per game in his first four years with the Pelicans.

Unfortunately, Ingram hasn't played a full 82-game season since he broke into the NBA ranks seven years ago. To Willie Green's dismay, he took the court just 45 times for the Pelicans in the 2022-23 NBA season.

The trio of Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and CJ McCollum could help the Pelicans make noise in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, the injury bug has bitten them hard in recent years.

Zion Williamson suffered a Jones fracture that sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 NBA season. Pelicans fans had high hopes he would make a successful comeback in 2022-23 NBA campaign. Unfortunately, Williamson's injured hamstring forced him to miss 53 games last season.

Hopefully, Williamson can finally play a full 82-game slate. It's just unfortunate Brandon Ingram has an injury issue this early in the season. When they're healthy, Willie Green dubbed them ‘the best freaking duo in the NBA.”

Let's hope Brandon's injury isn't serious so he, Williamson, and McCollum can finally help the Pelicans become a playoff team.