Carmelo Anthony got real about Zion Williamson's shredding. Williamson has been the talk of the town as of late after showing signs of significant weight loss. Photos of him looking remarkably slimmer compared to his body in his first four seasons in the NBA have surfaced online. Williamson undoubtedly caught the attention of many, including some NBA legends such as Anthony.

During a recent episode of 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & Kid Mero, the NBA legend discussed what else Williamson needs to do now that has cut down on weight. Anthony believes that it's important for the Pelicans star to stay consistent. He acknowledged and praised Zion for putting in the work, however, it's what he does with his newfound body to maintain it that matters.

“He looked like he was in the best shape of his life,” Anthony said in his podcast. “But it's like, it's not getting in shape, it's remaining in shape. It's remaining fit. Now you going to get there but are you going to keep that going? Are you going to do what you got to do to keep that, you know, being locked in? How are you going to do that? It's a long season, and you really got to put the work in to remain that way. There are no days off.”

Does Zion Williamson's weight loss make him a bigger threat?

Zion Williamson is about to enter his fifth season in the NBA. While he is undoubtedly the New Orleans Pelicans' biggest star, he hasn't exactly lived up to the hype. Williamson was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft but couldn't prove himself worthy of that honor due to missing almost the entire 2019-20 season. Nevertheless, the moment he made his debut late in his rookie year, he immediately proved why he was at the top of his class.

True enough he became an All-Star in his sophomore year. He averaged a career-high 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. However, due to his weight affecting his body, Williamson suffered from a foot injury late in his second season. This ultimately resulted in Zion missing the entire 2021-22 season. When he came back the following year, he only played 29 games due to another injury he dealt with. Many critics called him out for not caring for his body then.

Fast forward to the present day, Williamson now looks like he's in better shape. The question now is, can he use it to his advantage? Even when he was on the heavier side, Zion was both an offensive and defensive threat. Being physically lighter now can only mean that he'll be able to run fast, leap higher, and be more durable on the hardwood. That's given if Williamson maintains the weight that he lost. It also wouldn't hurt if he shredded a few more extra pounds of fat and replaced them with more muscle. He'd be an unstoppable force.