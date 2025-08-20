West Virginia football earned a pivotal early victory during the return of Rich Rodriguez. But one involving NCAA eligibility requirements and a restraining order for the 2025 season.

Four players awaited their 2025 fate Wednesday via Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals. Now a district court ruled in the favor for Jimmori Robinson, Jeffrey Weimer, Tye Edwards and Justin Harrington.

Ex-lawyer Sam C. Ehlrich provided context on the ruling — revealing all four won a temporary restraining order against the NCAA.

However, one still faces a hurdle.

Which of the 4 West Virginia players still faces non-guaranteed eligibility?

One is coming over as a College Football Transfer Portal addition via an American Athletic Conference (AAC) program.

Vernon Bailey of On3/Rivals reported that Robinson faces a clearinghouse dilemma.

“The NCAA will either later today or tomorrow advise Mr. Robinson that he is academically ineligible because he did not complete the six hours that were necessary at the University of Texas San Antonio,” the attorney said via Bailey.

This will mean Robinson won't be in the active two-deep once the Mountaineers start their season. Yet could still practice with the team.

Rodriguez earns key depth ahead of their season opener against Robert Morris on Aug. 30, however. He's aiming to reignite enthusiasm in Morgantown — plus recreate the magic from his past WVU run. Rodriguez went 60-26 overall with the Mountaineers.

West Virginia is called to finish 14th in the Big 12 this season. Rodriguez pulled off one eye-grabbing move to improve the WVU product. West Virginia players can't use TikTok under the returning head coach. He made the massive decision back on March 12.

Rodriguez and West Virginia landed former SMU running back Jaylan Knighton in April, boosting the offense there. Michigan even received a verbal jab from Rodriguez. He called out his former school over the sign stealing controversy involving Connor Stallions.