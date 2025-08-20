It was recently revealed that Kyrie Irving was rated 90 overall in NBA 2K26, making him the 24th highest rated player in the game. Dallas Mavericks fans began to wonder if Irving's teammate, Anthony Davis, would sneak into the top 10 of overall ratings. NBA 2K continued releasing player ratings on Wednesday, with the 20-11 highest rated players being announced. Davis earned a 93 overall rating, good for 12th among all players.

AD is just ahead of former Mavericks and current New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and one spot behind Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

So, did NBA 2K26 get Davis' overall rating correct?

In all reality, it is difficult to argue that there are 11 players who are better than Davis in the NBA right now. However, AD was limited to just 51 total games played in 2024-25. He also has not earned an All-Star vote since the 2019-20 season. Davis has been limited at times due to injuries, though. While on the floor, he's often been one of the better players in the league.

Article Continues Below

NBA 2K26 arguably got Davis' rating correct — but it is not difficult to envision the Mavericks forward instantly increasing his rating once the regular season gets underway. Irving is expected to be out until at least early 2026 while recovering from ACL surgery. 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg will likely require some time in the NBA to make the adjustment to the league before emerging as a true superstar.

The Mavericks are Anthony Davis' team heading into the new campaign. He will have a legitimate opportunity to play some of the best basketball of his career — as long as he stays healthy.

For now, Davis' 93 overall rating is reasonable. He may finish the 2025-26 season with a significantly higher rating in the game, though. AD is poised for success in his first full season in Dallas with the Mavs.