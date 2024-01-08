Some history between CJ McCollum and the Kings.

The New Orleans Pelicans demolished the Sacramento Kings to the tune of a merciless 133-100 beatdown in front of a displeased Golden 1 Center crowd. Pelicans star CJ McCollum led the way with a team-high 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting, including 7-of-10 from beyond the arc. After his scorching performance against the Kings, McCollum revealed a nice little trivia about Sacramento.

“[The Kings were] supposed to draft me,” said McCollum after the Pelicans took care of business. “They had me come back for a second workout. They actually told me they were gonna take me at 7 [in 2013] and they didn't. I enjoy playing here.”

Nothing like a great revenge story. That explains why McCollum always seems to have an extra pep in his step when playing in Sacramento. For his career, the former LeHigh standout is averaging 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 47.7 percent field goal shooting against the Kings on the road.

The Kings wound up taking Ben McLemore with 7th overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, while the current Pelicans guard went three picks later to the Portland Trail Blazers. No offense to McLemore, who played nine seasons in the NBA, but the Kings certainly made a mistake in not being a team of their word.

McCollum and the Pelicans were firing from all cylinders against a helpless Kings team, who heard a spattering of boos from its home crowd for their pathetic home performance. New Orleans shot 61.0 percent from the field and made 19 of its 35 attempts from beyond the arc.

CJ McCollum was the only Pelican to score over 20 points, but six others scored in double-figures. The Pelicans have been on a roll as of late. Since the In-Season Tournament, New Orleans has gone 10-4.