The New Orleans Pelicans asked CJ McCollum to make adjustment after ten years of getting paid like an All-Star and it is paying off.

The holidays have a way of bringing out unwelcome guests and unfortunate reminders. Well, NBA trade rumors and award talk are ramping up so it's time for the yearly mention: New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum wears the unfortunate moniker of being perhaps the best active NBA player who has never been selected for an All-Star Game.

However, there is a good chance that could change this year. The NBPA President has made all the necessary on-court adjustments to be in consideration this season considering the selection criteria.

Fans, players, and media voting for the starters in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game officially opened a few days before Christmas. Fan votes account for 50%, with players and media at 25% each. The leading vote-getters in each conference will serve as captains to select teams drafted before the game. Once the starters are set, two sets of seven reserves will be chosen by the coaches. The commissioner's office made three injury replacements last year: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson.

Stats show Pelicans' directives were heard

McCollum and Brandon Ingram have been two of the top names mentioned when discussing the NBA's midrange maestros. The coaching staff has been trying to break them of those dribble-heavy, long-range, isolation two-pointers. They are inefficient and do not get enough of the team involved in the offense.

He heard the directives. McCollum's three-point frequency (49.6%) is up almost ten percent and attempts per game (7.6) are the third-highest rate of his career. The other two years were with the Portland Trailblazers and Damian Lillard was injured. McCollum is not being asked to carry that much of the scoring burden with Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Trey Murphy needing looks. The seasoned shooting guard is being asked to set others up as much as provide spacing.

It's not just the quantity that matters. Ingram and Williamson's gravity provides plenty of space for quality looks and McCollum is hitting 43% from three-point range. That's the highest mark of his career. His 20.3 points per game are in line with last year's 20.9 ppg, but McCollum is taking three fewer shots than the first season in New Orleans. Trips to the free-throw line (3 FTA) come just as frequently, but McCollum is shooting six percent better (83% to 77%) this season.

Bombs away or be aggressive attacking the rim to find fouls or assists. Protect and share the ball. Those are McCollum's offensive options now. Well, his 5.1 assists per game ( the third-highest mark of his career) is paired with just 1.4 turnovers per game, the lowest of McCollum's career. The Lehigh alum is also averaging 2.4 blocks/steals per game (last season: 1.4).

And he's playing fewer minutes per game (33.2), meaning fresher legs for the NBA Playoffs. Not even Larry Nance Jr. can think that stat is not a joke. GM Trajan Langdon stated during Media Day “just get us to the playoffs” healthy. Williamson, Ingram, McCollum, and Murphy will be a fearsome foursome if they can achieve that goal.

Schedule set up to show McCollum's talents

Being an All-Star is more than just the stats posted on the court. It's mentality, preparation, consistency, leadership, and accountability. McCollum made it this far by being exemplary on all accounts, even saying he was not good at times for the Pelicans last season.

Respect and pride are important to the 11-year veteran, no matter the size of the checks getting cashed regardless of availability. Fans might not appreciate those traits enough to vote for McCollum but coaches recognize the honor it would be for McCollum to be on that stage.

But whether he earns the All-Star accolade or not, McCollum knows it'll all work out, he stressed last January to Christian Clark of the New Orleans Advocate.

“I get paid like an All-Star. If it happens, that’s great. If not, I am treated very well on the 1st and the 15th,” McCollum said. “I just do my job. You could argue I should have made it in previous years. But it’s more about team success…Some would argue if I was in the East, I would have been a multi-time All-Star.”

The Pelicans are coming back to the Smoothie King Center having won five of the last six, with four on the road. The next five games are at home with the Houston Rockets (13-12). The next four are against squads with losing records (Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets) or those due a heavy dose of revenge (Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers). That's McCollum's on-ramp to the next seven weeks of an All-Star Game campaign.

The rest of the 26-game schedule before the All-Star break has only 10 games against teams currently at least two games over .500. The Pelicans are five games over and looking to make a surge up the standings through the holidays. If they do, the voting blocs will most likely have to hear out McCollum's All-Star merits.