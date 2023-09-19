Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to rebound after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign. Williamson missed essentially the second half of the season with a lingering hamstring issue, and the Pelicans ultimately found themselves missing out on the playoffs altogether after coming up empty in the Play-In Round.

Now, however, it appears that Williamson is making strides to become more durable moving forward in his career.

“I can tell you Zion Williamson has been in our gym more than he has in his entire career in the offseason,” said Pelicans general manager David Griffin, per Christian Clark of Nola.com. “He has been in New Orleans virtually all offseason, which is different.”

Williamson has dealt with injury struggles since he entered the NBA during the 2019 NBA Draft, including missing the entire 2021-22 year and various chunks of his other seasons.

However, when he's on the court, Williamson is one of the most dynamic players in the Association, boasting a rare combination of explosiveness and agility that allows him to be a menace on both ends of the floor.

With Williamson on the court, the Pelicans may still not be championship contenders, but they are certainly better than the Play-in loss result a year ago would leave one to believe. Williamson and teammates CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram form a “Big Three” of sorts when healthy, the only problem being that all three rarely are at the same time.

The Pelicans will tip off their 2023-24 campaign against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 25.