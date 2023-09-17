The New Orleans Pelicans had the best record in the Western Conference at one point in the 2022-23 NBA season. They weren't able to sustain it though as they suffered multiple injuries including losing star player Zion Williamson for the remainder of the season after he suffered a hamstring injury. The Pelicans did not make any major roster moves this offseason suggesting that they are comfortable running it back provided that they have a clean slate of health. The offseason hasn't been so kind to them, however. Just a few weeks ago, they received bad news on forward Trey Murphy who will miss the start of the season. Now it appears as if the Pelicans might be without Jose Alvarado who suffered a recent ankle injury during a workout as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado suffered an ankle sprain during a workout this weekend and his availability for training camp is in question, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 17, 2023

If the injury does indeed keep Jose Alvarado out for the start of the Pelicans season, that will likely open up playing time for both Dyson Daniels and Kira Lewis to step in at point guard. Alvarado is entering his third season in the NBA after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

This past season, Alvarado suited up in 61 games for the Pelicans, including ten starts in 21.5 minutes per game. Alvarado averaged 9.0 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 41.1 percent shooting from the field, 33.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Alvarado was originally signed to a two-way contract by the Pelicans as a rookie but ultimately had his contract converted to a standard one.