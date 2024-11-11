The New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson are again suffering through some unfortunate injury luck. The All-Star will be unavailable for an indefinite stretch of games, crippling Willie Green's rotations. Williamson (thigh), Jordan Hawkins (back), Herb Jones (shoulder), and CJ McCollum (abductor) will all watch from the sidelines as Trey Murphy III makes a much-anticipated return against the Brooklyn Nets. Dejounte Murray (hand) also made his way back from Seattle for the home game versus the Nets.

The Pelicans and Willie Green got to see Murray for the first time in a while after he spent weeks rehabbing away from the team. Murray had surgery on a fractured hand caused by an opening-night collision and was also dealing with personal matters so the extended absence made sense from a practical standpoint. Still, Green was all smiles when explaining the point guard's extended absence.

“It’s great to have him back in the building, his leadership, his spirit,” Green said. “I’m sure he’s glad to be back in the gym with all of the guys, after (he was) in Seattle with his mom. She’s doing better, from our talks. (Murray) is in a better space. We don’t have an exact timeline on when he’ll come back at this moment, but he’s working toward those goals.”

The Nets will likely be without Day’Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Ben Simmons (back), Trendon Watford (hamstring), and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot). As Green mentioned, the timeline for Murray's return to the Pelicans is still hard to pin down. The surgery in late October was to be re-evaluated after two weeks and the team initially mentioned a four-to-six-week window for Murray's injury to heal.

Pelicans give Trey Murphy III a green light

Injuries are just one reason why the Pelicans need Trey Murphy III's sharpshooting to get dialed in quickly. The team is encouraging Murphy III to fire away against the Nets regardless of what happens. He relayed the gist of the game plan during a November 10 practice as well as some feelings about being relegated to a spectator to start the season.

“Be aggressive, get up threes, score the ball, be a team player, be a complete player,” Murphy III stated. “It sucks watching, knowing that you can help a lot, with team success.”

Success starts with the starting lineup. Jose Alvarado, Brandon Boston, Brandon Ingram, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Yves Missi were the first five out against the Orlando Magic. Murphy III should replace Boston or Robinson-Earl in the starting lineup, giving the Smoothie King Center fans a chance to welcome Murphy III back in style.