The New Orleans Pelicans will soon get to see forward Trey Murphy III back on the floor. Murphy is expected to make his season debut Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, per NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

Murphy has been bothered this season by a hamstring injury. New Orleans will surely be glad to see him back in the rotation, as the team is struggling this year with a 3-7 record.

The small forward averaged nearly 15 points a game for the squad in 2023-24. He's seen his scoring average increase each season he has played in the NBA. Murphy's been with the Pelicans since the 2021-22 campaign. Murphy played his college basketball at Virginia and Rice.

Pelicans looking for a spark

New Orleans hasn't found the right combination on offense so far this season. The Pelicans have started out of the gate losing seven of their first 10 contests. The team is ravaged by injuries at the moment, so Murphy's return might just give the squad a spark.

Murphy averaged more than 14 points a game the last two years, and will surely give the team another scoring option on the floor. Last season, the versatile forward shot better than 44 percent from the field. He also averaged nearly 30 minutes a game, so his return can't be understated.

New Orleans has lost four games in a row. The team's last contest was a blowout defeat at the hands of the Orlando Magic. Pelicans fans certainly hope Murphy's return will lead to some victories, or at least some stability in the roster. New Orleans has just one player who has both started and played in all 10 of its games. That person is Brandon Ingram, who leads the squad in scoring at 22.8 points a game.

The squad plays Brooklyn at 8:00 Eastern on Monday. Pelicans fans are looking for something to cheer about, and this might just be the good news they needed to hear.