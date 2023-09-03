Devonte' Graham is no longer with the New Orleans Pelicans, but he remains a big believer of his former teammate Brandon Ingram. In an appearance last month on the Run Your Race podcast hosted by Theo Pinson & AJ Richardson, Graham heaped praises on Ingram's ways on the court that speak louder than words.

“[Brandon Ingram] one of them ones. And he don't say too much at all,” Graham said.

Pinson chimed in and said that the Pelicans forward was a headache for him defensively.

“I have went on record and I have said he is one of the hardest players that I've ever guarded,” Pinson said.

Graham then underscored some of the reasons why Ingram is a top-tier player in the league.

“B.I. is elite. He don't see nobody when he pulls up to shoot. He passing, he make everybody better. Scoring, effortless.”

Graham surely knows what he was talking about Graham, as he played with the former Duke Blue Devils star with the Pelicans from 2021 to 2023. Now with the San Antonio Spurs after the Pels traded him to their Southwest division rivals last February, Graham will be playing alongside another lanky but uber-talented star in rookie Victor Wembanyama.

There is no denying that Ingram is among the best scorers in the league, as he just averaged a career-high 24.7 points per game in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, though, injuries limited him to playing only 45 contests. Nevertheless, there are high hopes for the Pelicans that Ingram — and Zion Williamson — will be healthy for an entire season to make New Orleans a legitimate playoff contender, at the very least.