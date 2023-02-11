In his first game with the San Antonio Spurs, Devonte’ Graham showed Gregg Popovich and the rest of the team that they made the right decision of acquiring him from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Graham was traded to the Spurs prior to the deadline in exchange for Josh Richardson and four second-round picks. Now in his first game with San Antonio, the 27-year-old didn’t waste time and quickly showed what he can do. He exploded for 31 points off the bench, making nine of his 22 shots from the field including going 6-of-16 from deep against the Detroit Pistons.

While the Spurs lost to the Pistons, 138-131, Graham certainly showed he can help the team compete. His 31-piece is actually the most points scored by a San Antonio player in their debut for the team. Not even Tim Duncan did that, though it’s definitely wrong to compare considering Timmy started his career with San Antonio.

Spurs fans will certainly love what they have seen from Devonte’ Graham so far. Sure the team wants to keep losing to increase their chance of winning the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes in the offseason, but that doesn’t mean they have to get blown out every game. If the team can keep competing despite all the losing, it should bode well for their future as they try to instill a competitive mentality on the team.

It remains to be seen if Graham can keep up his high level of production, but if there’s one thing the Spurs made clear, it’s the fact that the 27-year-old will get plenty of chances with the team.