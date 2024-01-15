Barring an unforeseen turn of events, the Pelicans should field a healthy team against the Mavericks on MLK Day.

The New Orleans Pelicans, of all teams, know how important it is for them to maintain the health of the most valuable players in their team; after all, Zion Williamson's injury essentially doomed them during the 2022-23 season. But now, it seems like the Pelicans are pushing the right buttons, especially when it comes to protecting Williamson from injury. Now, the question is, after missing their most recent contest, will Williamson be playing on MLK Day against the Dallas Mavericks?

Zion Williamson injury status vs. Mavericks

Zion Williamson, due to precautionary reasons, was ruled out for the Pelicans' most recent game, which also came against the Mavericks. Now, Williamson, for their MLK Day rematch against Dallas, has also landed on the injury report. The good news is that the 23-year old power forward is “probable” to play, according to the latest injury report the Pelicans submitted to the league.

Williamson is dealing with some sort of quad contusion, although given his “probable” tag, this injury doesn't seem to be anything worth being anxious over for the Pelicans contingent.

The southpaw highflyer has missed just eight games for the Pelicans this season, with four of those missed games coming as a result of a back-to-back set. But the good news is that Williamson has not missed consecutive games to this point of the campaign, and there is plenty of optimism that that trend continues.

Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy injury status vs. Mavericks

Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Trey Murphy all joined Williamson on the injured list during their huge win over the Mavericks this past Saturday. But as was the case with Williamson, those three only missed time due to rest.

Ingram, much like Williamson, has a long track record of injuries. Meanwhile, both McCollum and Murphy have missed considerable time this year due to a collapsed lung and a meniscus injury, respectively.

Expect those three to flank Williamson in what should be an exciting MLK Day matchup against the Mavericks, as all of them are listed as “probable” to play.