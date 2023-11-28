Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is nearing a return to the hardwood amid a 12-game absence due to a collapsed lung injury.

There was cause for much concern for the New Orleans Pelicans when CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung in early November, as McCollum has sustained this injury in the past. It was unclear yet just how severe the injury McCollum sustained was, but clearly, matters of the respiratory system aren't anything to take lightly.

But it seems like McCollum's return is on the horizon, which is nothing short of remarkable news for the Pelicans. According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, the Pelicans guard is planning to take part in shootaround prior to their game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, and if “all goes well”, he could end up making his return during that same night.

This is an exceptional development for CJ McCollum and the Pelicans, as the 32-year old guard has missed the past 12 games. New Orleans has done a solid enough job in holding the fort amid McCollum's absence, as the team, going a sort of respectable 5-7 with Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins filling in the majority of backcourt minutes.

McCollum's return should push Daniels back to the bench, and it's unclear how the Pelicans' rotation behind the returning veteran would shape up, with Jose Alvarado and Kira Lewis Jr. also candidates to get some minutes at the point.

In six games this year, CJ McCollum has been great for the Pelicans, averaging 21.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 44 percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc. The Pelicans started out the season 4-2 with McCollum healthy, and they figure to remain one of the better teams in the Western Conference with his imminent return to the hardwood.