It's all looking up for Pelicans guard and 2023 NCAA National Champion with the UConn Huskies, Jordan Hawkins.

The UConn Huskies, deemed as one of the best collegiate basketball teams in the nation during the 2022-23 season, won the National Championship over the San Diego State Aztecs, 76-59, with the likes of Jordan Hawkins, Adama Sanogo, and Tristen Newton leading the way. Since then, the Huskies have bid farewell to Hawkins and Sanogo, with the former being taken by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 14th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Hawkins received plenty of plaudits as a prospect for his marksmanship from beyond the arc; the 21-year old guard had an easy, repeatable stroke from the perimeter, and he also had the athleticism to develop into something more than a three-point specialist. And on Monday night, it all started to come together for the former Huskies guard. Hawkins put up his best performance as a member of the Pelicans, dropping 31 points, seven rebounds, and one steal on 10-19 shooting from the field and 7-14 shooting from deep.

And, in a matter of perfect timing, Jordan Hawkins also received a major UConn Huskies basketball surprise the following day during the Pelicans' practice. A representative from UConn played a slideshow of Hawkins' greatest photos as a member of the 2023 national champions before receiving his championship ring for the entire Pelicans team to see.

From the Pelicans' official Twitter (X) account, via ClutchPoints:

Pelicans rookie Jordan Hawkins got his National Championship ring after practice 🙌🔥 (via @PelicansNBA)pic.twitter.com/t60taxOFpu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 8, 2023

The entire Pelicans team exploded in euphoria for Jordan Hawkins, with players such as Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado all dropping “oohs” and “ahhs” for their acclaimed rookie. This is well-deserved, as Hawkins was one of the UConn Huskies' most important players during their run to the national title. In six NCAA tournament games, Hawkins scored in double-digits in all of them, including an efficient 24-point night in the Sweet Sixteen against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Now, Hawkins has a chance to establish himself as a long-term keeper for the Pelicans; with CJ McCollum out for an uncertain period of time and Trey Murphy still recovering from a torn meniscus, the team will be looking at Hawkins to provide some high-level spacing. And it looks like the 21-year old will be more than up to the task.