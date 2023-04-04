A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The madness is over. The UConn Huskies are back on top of the NCAA basketball universe. Dominating on both ends of the floor against the San Diego State Aztecs, UConn Basketball finished the NCAA tournament as the last team standing in the Big Dance, topping the Aztecs in the national championship game Monday night, 76-59.

This is the fifth time in college basketball history that UConn has won the national title, and the Huskies will surely relish this one for a long time.

Twitter isn’t wasting any time reacting to this huge win by UConn.

“UConn finishes the 2022-23 season 17-0 against non-Big East opponents with an average margin of victory of 22.4 points. Their closest non-conference game came against Oklahoma State on December 1. It was a 10-point victory,” said Matt St. Jean of The Flex Hoops.

Michael DeRosa said: “One of the most dominant tournament runs in recent memory. This UConn team was special. Just dominant. As good a run as we’ve ever seen. Congrats, UConn!”

Others saw the opportunity to remind everyone of the brilliance of Jim Nantz, who is retiring from calling college basketball games.

From Kyle Tucker of The Athletic: “Jim Nantz’s final national champion-crowning call: “Hurley and the Huskies have their dreams come true!” I like it. Understated, no puns. Happy trails, Jim.”

The Huskies put on a show from the beginning to the end of the NCAA tournament, blowing out each team that crossed their paths. The Aztecs were a worthy opponent in the championship game, but even they could not find a solution to the suffocating defense of UConn, which held San Diego State to just 32.2 percent shooting from the field. Tristen Newton led the Huskies with 19 points while Adama Sanonog and Jordan Hawkins had 17 and 16 points, respectively.

To sum up UConn’s road to the championship, the Huskies beat the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA tournament, 87-63. In the second round, the Huskies took down the Saint Mary’s Gaels, 70-55. Following that, UConn knocked out the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sweet 16 round, 88-65, before shockingly blowing out the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Elite Eight, 82-54. In the Final Four, UConn basketball slammed the Miami Hurricanes, 72-59.

More reactions from Twitter:

The scene in Houston. UConn is the king of college basketball. pic.twitter.com/bssLtOl1y4 — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 4, 2023

The UConn Huskies 2023 NCAA title run was pure dominance pic.twitter.com/PqkWJJ3gQc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 4, 2023

UConn was the best team in the country in November. They were the best team in the country in December. They were the best team in the country in March. And now they're the best in April. For all the chaos of the season/tourney, the basketball gods ultimately got it right. — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) April 4, 2023