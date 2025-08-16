As the contract situation between the Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin continues, the latest reporting provides insight into where things stand at the current moment. While McLaurin and the Commanders' front office will continue to talk about the current dispute, it does seem that there are going to be a lot of eyes on the team to get a deal done ahead of the start of the regular season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN spoke on “NFL Live” and was asked about everything dealing with McLaurin, with him expressing that “there's still a pretty sizable gap” on each side's point of view about the market at the position. As there was a trade request, there are teams interested, as Fowler says, though Washington “remains optimistic” that a deal will get done before the start of the season.

“From what I'm hearing, there's still a pretty sizable gap in how they see the wide receiver market,” Fowler said on the talks between the Commanders and McLaurin. “Washington is down here, Terry McLaurin is pretty high up here, I'm told the players dug in, remains frustrated, not a lot of traction on a trade right now, even though I do know there are some teams that are interested, or have at least called.”

“Right now I'm told Washington does remains optimistic in this, despite some of the smoke around all the issues and him still out of practice, they feel like when push comes to shove, closer to week one, they can reach some sort of compromise,” Fowler continued.

More on the contract situation with Commanders' Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) looks on from the field during final minute of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium.
Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

As rumors around the Commanders and McLaurin will continue to swirl around the team, there's no doubt about how integral a piece the star wide receiver is, especially coming off the success last season. McLaurin recorded 1,096 yards, his fifth straight 1,000-yard season, to go along with 82 catches and 13 touchdowns, a career-high.

With the chemistry building with young and talented quarterback Jayden Daniels, it would be wise for Washington to try and keep the offense intact after making the conference championship last season.

Fowler would also say that McLaurin is steadfast on receiving a contract and doesn't see a path where he plays out this year without one or is on a franchise tag next season.

“It's probably not going to be a situation where he plays up the year in his contract and plays the franchise tag next year, like he needs some sort of contract,” Fowler said. “They're hoping they can find a sweet spot here. But they're sort of waiting each other out. Meanwhile, this could get ugly.”

The Commanders open Week 1 on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the New York Giants.

More Commanders News
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) looks on from the field during final minute of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium.
Commanders make big Terry McLaurin roster moveJaren Kawada ·
Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) jokes with Commanders cornerback Car'lin Vigers (22) during practice on day two of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park
Commanders’ Kliff Kingsbury offers strong Brian Robinson messageJosue Pavon ·
Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury stands on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium.
Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury sends urgent Terry McLaurin messageBen Strauss ·
Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr.
Washington Commanders sign ex-Chiefs DB with 179 tacklesRandall Barnes ·
Jacksonville Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff (68) runs during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jets held off the Jaguars 32-25.
Ex-Jaguars, Commanders Pro Bowl guard makes retirement decisionAbdullah Imran ·
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn holds a press conference before training camp at Gillette Stadium.
Commanders’ Dan Quinn reveals reason for cancelled joint practice with RavensEvan Dammarell ·