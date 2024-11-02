The New Orleans Pelicans are trying to stay positive amid an injury-riddled start to the 2024-25 NBA season. Dejounte Murray (hand), Herb Jones (shoulder), CJ McCollum (abductor), and Trey Murphy III (hamstring) are all on the shelf until at least mid-November if not well into December. Missing four key contributors, Willie Green needed someone from the bench to step up quickly. Jordan Hawkins (back spasms) has answered that call despite being listed as questionable on the injury report since Halloween Eve.

EVP David Griffin and GM Bryson Graham have to be feeling great about the last two NBA drafts. Pelicans rookie Yves Missi might be the star of the 2024 class. Hawkins' stats are starting to get early consideration for the NBA's Most Improved Player award after a heroic performance against the Indiana Pacers. The 22-year-old endeared himself to New Orleans with a to-the-point answer about playing through the pain.

“Just little spasms, nothing crazy,” Hawkins stated. “I'm going to thug it out. I'll be fine in the next few games. Just get treatment and get rest and I'll be fine.”

As for going at Draymond Green and Bennedict Mathurin when those two were trash-talking after the whistle?

“I don't fear nobody but God,” replied Hawkins. “If someone is talking crazy to me, I'm gonna talk back”

Getting into the early Most Improved Player conversation is easy. Hawkins' stats were historically good start to his career, and then the defensive scouting report got out. Green had to sit the rookie with a target on his back in big moments. Now the lethal sharpshooter is topping the charts in several key categories.

Among second-year players, Hawkins is fifth in points (17.3) and defensive rebounds (4.3) while sitting fourth for three-pointers attempted (6.7) per game. The UConn alum was last seen pouring in 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), grabbed four rebounds, and dished out one assist in 37 minutes during a thrilling 125-118 home win over the Indiana Pacers (11/1).

Hawkins (23 points, four rebounds, one assist) was about the only Pelicans player taking an October 30 blowout versus the Golden State Warriors personally. The Pelicans hit a three-game skid, with two losses to a team missing Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. At least New Orleans saw some fight from the second-year guard, who shook off a 4-point performance (0-6 FGA) against the Warriors the night before.

Pelicans' patience with Jordan Hawkins paying off

Green can use that firepower going forward. The Pelicans have lacked movement and creativity since a season-opening home win over the Chicago Bulls. A road win over the Portland Trail Blazers required a Brandon Ingram buzzer-beater. Portland won in a blowout in the rematch two days later. Hawkins has been available through it all, posting double-digit scoring numbers in every game except one.

Hawkins has to be in the upper-echelon conversations for Most Improved Player. The Pelicans will need him to continue on the pace to have any chance of keeping up in the Western Conference. As it is, opponents are having a hard time keeping up with the emerging sophomore star.

The Pelicans coach gave credit where it was due after a much-needed home win.

“He's such a tough-minded young man,” Green explained. “We knew he wasn’t feeling his best (against the Pacers). I asked him several times. He said, ‘I’ll let you know if I can’t play. As long as I can get up and down the floor, put me back in’ and he was huge for us.”