The New Orleans Pelicans are dealing with injury after injury, again, and embattled coach Willie Green cannot catch a break, figuratively. First Trey Murphy III (hamstring) went down in training camp. Then Dejounte Murray (hand fracture) was dealt a huge blow in a season-opening win over the Chicago Bulls. Herb Jones (shoulder) and CJ McCollum (abductor) were the next two key contributors to hit the injury report. Even Zion Williamson (non-COVID illness) has missed a game already this season.

However, Green wants Williamson and Brandon Ingram to stay positive amid an injury-riddled start.

“Look at the positives first,” Green stated. “We are grateful that it is not something that (the injuries) are not going to keep the guys out for the rest of the year. It is something they can recover from. Something they can eventually get back and be whole. At the same time, it is going to ask a lot from the rest of the group.”

The group is getting smaller by the day. Jordan Hawkins (lower back spasms), Yves Missi (right lower abdominal contusion), and Daniel Theis (left ankle soreness) have been listed as game-time decisions since Halloween. Murray, Murphy III, McCollum, and Jones are out until at least mid-November at the earliest. Circling dates in December for that fearsome foursome is a far safer bet.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans hearing same message

Mounting injuries and erratic play have resulted in a 3-3 record to start the 82-game campaign. The plan for getting through this walking wounded phase of the season is simple per the fourth-year head coach. Starting a four-game homestand with the full-court pressuring Indiana Pacers was no picnic though. Still, Green's Pelicans are not concerned with the early season struggles after a 125-118 win over the Pacers.

“We have to cut down on mistakes,” stressed Green. “Grit, grind, and kind of weather the storm…Collectively, be willing to get the ball up the floor, get into the offense, and be detailed on that front. We have to handle the pressure.”

This team has been in a similar position before. That is one reason why Zion Williamson wants patience, not panic, in the locker room. Green is going with the same message that got the Pelicans through a 4-6 (2023-24) start, a 10-game losing streak (2022-23), and a 7-20 (2021-22) run to start the New Orleans coaching tenure.

“Just trust in each other. Everybody is where they are for a reason,” Green preached. “We have guys that are more than capable (of stepping up). Just continue to trust…Continue to stay together and get after it.”

As for any feeling of deja vu and perhaps being employed by a cursed franchise when it comes to injuries?

“Of course (the thought) is there, but I don't stay there long,” admitted Green. “Life is too good. I'm just grateful for the opportunity to lead.”

The Pelicans will need leadership from the faces of the franchise in the next few weeks. New Orleans lost three straight on the West Coast to close out October. Green got the group organized into a winning shape against the Pacers at home to start November though.

Winning shorthanded games is a positive the front office will focus on when evaluating Green's job throughout the season. So far, the Pelicans are treading water in the Western Conference.