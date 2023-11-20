New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is very much ready to roll for his season debut on Monday night against the Kings.

The New Orleans Pelicans will get a major boost on Monday night when Jose Alvarado finally returns. The guard suffered an ankle injury in the offseason but made it clear that he's very much ready to roll for his season debut against the Sacramento Kings.

Via ClutchPoints (H/T Pro Pels Talk):

“I'm back. I feel good.”

Alvarado may not put up huge numbers, but he's an important piece to the puzzle for the Pelicans' second unit. His infectious energy on both ends of the floor is crucial for the identity of this team.

In fact, Monday will mark the first time Alvarado will play in nearly nine months. He was sidelined with a right tibia injury for the final 20 contests of the 2022-23 campaign as well. Initially, there was optimism Alvarado could be ready for Opening Night after, but rehab for his ankle took longer than expected.

Jose Alvarado averaged nine points and three assists per game last season and proved to be one of the grittiest perimeter defenders in the Association. He also had 1.1 steals per night. His presence as the backup PG CJ McCollum will be huge. McCollum is out right now though, with Dyson Daniels starting.

The 25-year-old Alvarado knows what he brings to the table but knows there will be a bit of fatigue from the jump. Via NOLA.com:

“Just the energy,” Jose Alvarado said. “The little things I could do. It’s more about being me. There is going to be some tiredness there. But I could fight that. I just want to do full court stuff and do the best I can.”

The Pelicans are 6-7, which puts them in ninth in the Western Conference. Expect Alvarado to be on a minutes restriction out of the gate.