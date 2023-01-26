New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has quickly endeared himself to his teammates, coaching staff and fans with his defensive presence on the court and his charisma off of it.

So, it should be no surprise that Alvarado has signed a multi-year shoe deal with PEAK, according to ESPN and Boardroom’s Nick DePaula. DePaula also relays that Alvarado will headline the Chinese brands Attitude series of basketball sneakers and be featured in brand campaigns as well.

BREAKING: Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has signed a multi-year shoe deal with PEAK. 📄✍️@AlvaradoJose15 will headline the brand’s Attitude series of hoop shoes and be featured in brand campaigns. pic.twitter.com/7W0OsqlXpW — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 26, 2023

After going undrafted out of Georgia Tech in the 2021 NBA Draft, Alvarado’s rise to relevancy has been fast and consistent.

Nicknamed “Grand Theft Alvarado” due to his impressive on-ball defense, the now 24-year-old played 54 games for New Orleans in his rookie season, initially on a two-way contract. He excelled in his role during the regular season and built off a postseason in which he scored 8.0 points per game on 48.5 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent shooting from 3-point range.

That offseason, Alvarado received an invite to play for the Puerto Rican national team during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers and scored 20 points in his debut.

Now, Alvarado averaged 22.0 minutes per game with the Pelicans and has started in eight contests. Averaging 9.4 points per game, Alvarado has impressed with 23 games scoring in double-digits, including a 38-point explosion against the Denver Nuggets in December.

Alvarado also has nine games with at least three steals, leading to him having the 19th-most steals (55) in the NBA this season and the most on his team despite playing the fifth-most minutes.