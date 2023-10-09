The New Orleans Pelicans have a few questions to answer as the 2023-24 NBA season draws closer. The number one question though surrounding the Pelicans is health. They just haven't been able to stay healthy in recent seasons. One player though that has been relatively healthy for the Pelicans is Jose Alvarado. Alvarado played in 54 games during his rookie season in 2021-22 and he appeared in 61 games last season. He is currently sidelined for two to three weeks due to an ankle injury, but he might be ready for the start of the regular season. In any case, Jose Alvarado revealed his lofty goals for the 2023-24 season to SiruisXM NBA Radio that includes being in the running for Sixth Man of the Year.

"Be in the conversation with sixth man of the year." Jose Alvarado shares his goal for this upcoming season Hear more from Pelicans Camp⤵️https://t.co/XWDtRPGPGX pic.twitter.com/HPQODOWZh1 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 8, 2023

“Being in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year,” Jose Alvarado said. “I think that's more realistic for me than I ever thought it would be. It's a hard task for sure, but I think for sure I can at least be in the conversation. The way it is in my mind and how this season can go, I'll be damn near winning it. It come down to my mind, obviously.”

This past season, Jose Alvarado was a key player off the bench for the Pelicans. He played 21.5 minutes per game averaging 9.0 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 41.1 percent shooting from the field, 33.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Alvarado went undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2021.