The New Orleans Pelicans are adding fresh talent to the roster. On Thursday, the Pelicans signed guard Trey Alexander to a two-way deal. Alexander played 24 games with the Denver Nuggets last season.

The Nuggets are coming off a successful trade where they shockingly sent away forward Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson. The Nuggets followed by trading for Jonas Valanciunas from the Sacramento Kings to back up Nikola Jokic. These trades make the Nuggets much deeper in what will continue to be a very competitive Western Conference.

Alexander will have a much better opportunity with the Pelicans. Last season in the G-League, the guard averaged 25.8 points (46.2% FG, 39.5% 3PT), 5.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.6 steals. In the NBA, he averaged 1.3 points on 37% shooting.

Alexander attended Creighton and was one of the top freshmen during the 2024 season. He went undrafted but signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets. Now, he does the same with the Pelicans in what will be his second season as a pro.

Alexander joins a deep group in the backcourt for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum was just traded to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, so Poole will be one of the new faces of the Pelicans. Poole, Dejounte Murray, Jose Alvarado, and now, Jeramiah Fears will be the core. Stephen A. Smith thinks Fears can be Kyrie Irving 2.0.

Fears and Derek Queen were both drafted by the Pelicans, and both have a real shot of being two of the top rookies in the class and great players. Many were high on both entering the draft, and New Orleans was able to secure both of them. New Orleans also signed Kevon Looney and rejoined with Poole.

The Pelicans missed the playoffs last season, but with the roster they contain, a healthy season could get them back to the playoffs. It is tough playing in a deep conference with 10 real contenders.