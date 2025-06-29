The New Orleans Pelicans are declining a team option on their assists-per-minute leader ahead of free agency. New Orleans is coming off a dismal season, recording just 21 wins in the Western Conference, which should be even more competitive next year. The roster is undergoing significant changes, having already traded Brandon Ingram and recently traded CJ McCollum, while adding several new pieces in the draft.

This franchise, however, appears to be moving on from a key player from last year. Senior NBA Insider Michael Scotto confirmed the latest report.

“New Orleans Pelicans will decline the $3.15 million team option on Elfrid Payton, sources told @hoopshype. Payton led the NBA in assists per minute this season (.33) per @statmuse ahead of Trae Young (.32) and Nikola Jokic (.28). Payton is expected to have interest in free agency.”

The 31-year-old has worked his way back to the NBA after a few years in the G-League. Payton has been a pro for over a decade and continually showcased his talents as an excellent playmaker. Meanwhile, New Orleans is bringing in Oklahoma standout Jeremiah Fears, who is expected to be the new floor general. The No. 7 pick is an incredible talent at the position, possessing the skillset to become an All-Star in the near future.

New Orleans also made the bold decision to trade an unprotected first-round Big Ten Freshman of the Year Derik Queen at No. 13, while also drafting First-team All-Big East forward Micah Peavy with the No. 40 overall pick. All three of these players have the ability to contribute right away, and they'll need to if the Pelicans want to make it back to the postseason.

Of course, there is the looming shadow of Zion Williamson's health status, but even outside of the forward, the roster has enough talent to increase its win total significantly. It won't be easy in the West, especially with several teams, such as the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers, who were not even in the Play-In this past season, now expecting to contend for postseason slots in the 2025-26 season. And should Payton leave, someone will have to step up, as this roster continues to go through a youth movement. There are still plenty of reasons for fans to be excited despite the recent disappointment.