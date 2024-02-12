Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon is again on the short-list to take over an NBA franchise.

Another front office opening, another round of interviews for New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon. This time it is the Charlotte Hornets showing interest. Hornets President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak is stepping down to become an organizational advisor, clearing the way for the franchise to search for a new head of basketball operations immediately.

The Pelicans wrapped up an ‘infuriating' trade deadline and the focus has now shifted from players to front office personnel. Langdon, who has interviewed for several franchise-leading positions, has been on quite the basketball journey since enrolling at Duke.

He signed up for the EuroLeague circuit after a few losing years with the pre-Lebron James Cleveland Cavaliers. Langdon then took home eight titles in nine years, starting in Italy before moving on to the Italian and Russian circuits.

Now Langdon is back in the NBA limelight. The “Alaskan Assasin” has been considered for other head executive jobs in the NBA over the past few years, specifically the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards. Either other candidates were preferred or the fit was not right, so Langdon stayed put with the Pelicans. Regardless, the league's decision-makers know Langdon has paid the dues.

Trajan Langdon took long road to becoming NBA GM

Trajan Langdon started a post-playing career as an advanced lead scout for the San Antonio Spurs. The Duke alum kept an eye on East Coast teams for three years, before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as director of player administration and basketball operations. Then the Brooklyn Nets hired Langdon as an assistant general manager. He spent three years with the Nets before the Pelicans called with the general manager job.

A handful of other candidates have been mentioned as well. General managers in the running for the job are Mike Gansey (Cleveland Cavaliers), Trent Redden (LA Clippers), and Elton Brand (Philadelphia 76ers) are also being considered for the job, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Assistant general managers Jeff Peterson (Brooklyn Nets), Travis Schlenk (Washington Wizards), and Wes Wilcox (Sacramento Kings) were also mentioned as possibilities in the initial report.

Charlotte is an attractive position. The Hornets have new owners incoming, a clean salary cap sheet, and two young potential stars in Brandon Miller and Lamelo Ball. Grant Williams and Miles Bridges are decent support cast members to boost a rebuilding team. If the Pelicans lose Trajan Langdon, it'll be a tough blow but it is also a compliment to the organization.