New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will miss the NBA Play-In Tournament with an ongoing hamstring injury, and Skip Bayless believes his teammates are not happy with him. Larry Nance Jr spoke on behalf of Williamson’s teammates in coming to the defense of the oft-injured 22-year-old.

No one in our locker room is looking at Z any type of way. We’re with him every step of his rehab, and support his process, physically AND mentally! Don’t listen to people saying things just to get views‼️ https://t.co/wJGjJvyzPR — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) April 12, 2023

Bayless asserts that Williamson has been cleared to play by team doctors, but Nance Jr doesn’t even address this. All he emphasizes is that Williamson has the full support of his team, and Bayless is remaining on brand in spewing nonsense for clicks.

It has been another frustrating season for Zion Williamson, especially after getting out to such a strong start. He was a key piece of a Pelicans team that found themselves in first place in the Western Conference early in the season, before injuries took their toll.

On January 2nd, Williamson suffered a right hamstring strain that is still keeping him sidelined today. The remorse in Williamson’s voice was palpable when asked Tuesday about missing the NBA Play-In game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it is just a shame he continues to struggle to remain healthy.

Over the course of his three year career, Williamson has played in 114 out of a possible 246 games. To start his third year, he was having his best season, averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Unfortunately, the Pelicans are still waiting for that production to return to the court.

In the meantime, Williamson can take solace that he has such public support from Larry Nance Jr and his Pelicans teammates. It will do him no good to focus on clickbait tweets from the likes of Skip Bayless.