There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Zion Williamson and his status for the NBA Play-In Tournament as he continues to nurse a nagging hamstring injury. The New Orleans Pelicans superstar has already been ruled out for Wednesday’s clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it doesn’t sound likely that he will be available to play should the Pels proceed to the next round.

Zion Williamson himself provided a timely update on his injury status, and it should be enough to fire up Pelicans fans. According to the 22-year-old, his hamstring injury has improved significantly:

“I can pretty much do everything,” Zion said. “It’s just a matter of the level that I was playing at before my hamstring. I don’t want to go out there and be in my own head and affect the team when I can just be on the sideline supporting them more.”

It’s great to hear that Williamson appears to be closing in on his highly-anticipated return to action, but it also goes without saying that he will be much more valuable for the Pelicans if he was on the court as opposed to watching from the bench. It is also worth noting that Wednesday’s matchup against the Thunder is going to be New Orelan’s most important game of the season, and for Zion to be ruled out for that crucial matchup speaks volumes of his current injury status.

At this point, Pelicans fans can only hope that their team is able to win their next two games in order for them to secure the No. 8 seed in the West. Perhaps Zion Williamson will be ready to go once the playoffs start?