In a rather concerning injury update, the New Orleans Pelicans revealed that guard CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung.
According to the medical report released by the Pelicans, McCollum underwent imaging on Sunday morning, which revealed a “small pneumothorax” in his right lung. The team didn't provide additional information about his recovery period and treatment, only noting that McCollum will be evaluated in the next two days before they release more information about his condition.
“The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with small pneumothorax in his right lung after medical imaging was taken this morning. Additional examination will be performed in the next 48 hours to determine the progress of healing. More information will be provided following examination,” the Pelicans said.
