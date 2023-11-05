Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is apparently dealing with a lung issue, which was discovered after a medical imaging was done on Sunday morning.

In a rather concerning injury update, the New Orleans Pelicans revealed that guard CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung.

According to the medical report released by the Pelicans, McCollum underwent imaging on Sunday morning, which revealed a “small pneumothorax” in his right lung. The team didn't provide additional information about his recovery period and treatment, only noting that McCollum will be evaluated in the next two days before they release more information about his condition.