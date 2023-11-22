The Pelicans have had a lengthy injury report this season but key backup Larry Nance Jr. is nearing a return to the lineup.

The New Orleans Pelicans have had some unfortunate luck this season when it comes to injuries. Surprisingly though, franchise player Zion Williamson has not had any injury concerns so far despite being limited the past few years. The Pelicans have managed to stay competitive while they await the return of several key players. The Pelicans may be getting one key player back soon in backup big man Larry Nance Jr. who has been out due to a rib injury. He was upgraded to questionable for the team's game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday as per Will Guillory of The Athletic.

Larry Nance Jr. (right rib fracture) has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow's game vs Sacramento. — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) November 21, 2023

Larry Nance Jr. has missed the last four games for the Pelicans due to said rib injury. He had missed the entire preseason due to an ankle injury but managed to be ready for the start of the season. He has developed into one of the best role players in the NBA and is a key piece for a Pelicans team looking to make the postseason.

Nance has suited up in 10 games so far this season in a little over 15 minutes per game. He's averaged 3.8 points per game and 4.4 rebounds with splits of 48.5 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 50 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Nance was the No. 27 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers. The Pelicans currently stand at 7-7 and in ninth place in the Western Conference standings.