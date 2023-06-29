In just two seasons, 24-year-old forward Herb Jones has already turned himself into a household name, proving himself to be one of the most impactful defenders in the league. A 2021-22 All-Rookie 2nd Team selection largely due to his defensive prowess and an All-Defensive candidate in both seasons, the New Orleans Pelicans looked like some of the smartest people in the league after drafting him the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Jones will now seek a long-term deal with the Pelicans after New Orleans declined his $1.8 million team option for the 2023-24 season, making him a restricted free agent, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

As a restricted free agent, Jones is free to sign a contract with any team that has the desire and resources to do so. However, the Pelicans reserve the ‘right of first refusal,' allowing them to match any contract that Jones signs within a 24-hour period.

There have yet to be any teams specifically linked to Jones, but given his athleticism, defensive prowess and respectable shooting splits at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, there will likely be a number of teams interested in his services. Among them, teams like the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, and Sacramento Kings, who have more than enough cap space to make retaining Jones a difficult decision for the Pelicans.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers aren't able to provide Jones with contracts as large as those aforementioned teams, but they each have well-documented needs in their frontcourt.

Stay tuned for future updates.