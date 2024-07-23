The New Orleans Pelicans had to replace nearly all of the team's minutes at the center position from a season ago going into the initial NBA Free Agency frenzy. Jonas Valanciunas jumped ship in a sign-and-trade to the Washington Wizards. Dependable backups Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller were sent to the Atlanta Hawks in the Dejounte Murray deal. Options were limited for a franchise that usually avoids the luxury tax yet the Pelicans landed a three-time Bundesliga champion with NBA Finals experience.

EVP David Griffin has seemingly decided to gamble on Daniel Theis being the right piece for the roster when conventional wisdom says the team needs a more expensive (re: more talented) starting center. Regardless of price there arguably were not any better options on the market given the team's circumstances. The expectation is any Brandon Ingram blockbuster deal will bring back an All-Star big man.

The Pelicans value Theis' championship experience and Yves Missi needs the mentorship. This signing seems a safe bet with more possible pathways to success than failure given the opportunity costs. Theis has shown a skill set that should work well in New Orleans too. Coming at the right veteran-minimum price is just the cherry that sweetens the deal.

New Orleans is adding the veteran big man on a one-year contract and that move is already looking like good business. Theis finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a steal in a tune-up game against Team USA. He will be asked to play the same supporting role in the Crescent City. Production on that level would be far beyond what's expected given the subsidized salary cap hit.

Daniel Theis excels where historically fail

New Orleans needs more than a starting or closing center. Rebounding, keeping opponents out of the paint, and increasing the three-point shot volume are team-wide priorities. Theis helps in all areas.

Theis averaged 6.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, an assist, and a block in 17.1 minutes per game with the Clippers last season. He was also 26-70 (37.1%) from three-point range. For comparison, Valanciunas was 37-120 (30.8%) with the Pelicans. The 31-year-old's rebounding (8.7 per 36 minutes) and shot-blocking (1.8 per 36 minutes) should scale up in a slightly more involved role.

Playing as a supporting option while doing the dirty work down low for Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray will be familiar. Theis will do the same for Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, and Dennis Schroder while on national team duty at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The stakes are high early too. Odds are Germany versus France will likely determine who gets to avoid Team USA until the Gold Medal game.

Everyone will be watching Theis battle NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate Victor Wembanyama alongside current holder Rudy Gobert. The Pelicans will look for their newest addition against Rui Hachimura, Yuta Watanabe, and Bruno Caboclo. Zion Williamson will handle the towering All-NBA talents during the regular season after all.

Saturday, July 27 vs. Japan 6:30 AM CST (Peacock) Kai Toews, Rui Hachimura, Yuta Watanabe

Tuesday, July 30 vs. Brazil, 2:00 PM CST (Peacock) Didi Louzada, Bruno Caboclo, Joao Cardoso

Friday, Aug. 2 vs. France, 2 p.m. (Peacock) Victor Wembanyama, Bilal Coulibaly, Nic Batum, Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert



EVP David Griffin and newly-promoted GM Bryson Graham placed a bet on the raw, inexperienced Yves Missi with the 2024 NBA Draft's 21st overall pick. The 19-year-old will need around 10 minutes a night to develop. Karlo Matkovic is a curiosity more than a sure-fire 10-12 minute contributor even after a strong Summer League showing. Can Theis play nice enough for the Pelicans to pull this off?

Having representatives in the Olympics is an honor but also a slight headache as well. No one in New Orleans will be watching Germany play without praying Theis finishes the game healthy. Theis consistently winning minutes against other non-All-Star level centers will be one key to the injury-prone Pelicans earning a top-six seed.