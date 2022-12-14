By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Zion Williamson has been doing much of the heavy lifting for the New Orleans Pelicans of late, and you have to say that he’s been doing a marvelous job at it. Well, the 22-year-old will need to carry the load for a while longer with the Pelicans now being hit with a concerning injury update on the Brandon Ingram front.

As reported by Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Ingram is now set to sit out for at least another week after team officials announced that the All-Star swingman has yet to fully recover from a big left toe contusion. Ingram has now missed eight straight games for the Pels, including Tuesday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz. This recent development means that Ingram will miss at least three more games.

If you aren’t following the Pelicans closely, then there’s a chance you probably didn’t even know that Brandon Ingram was out of the picture. This is due to the fact that New Orleans has won seven straight games and has firmly established itself as the best team in the Western Conference with an 18-8 record.

This has been thanks in large part to Zion Williamson’s monstrous run. In the seven games without Ingram in the mix, Zion has averaged 30.0 points on 66.9 percent shooting, 9.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 36.3 minutes per contest. Williamson has been so good that his recent play has earned MVP-level praise from fans and pundits alike.

It’s just scary to think how good the Pelicans will be at full strength.